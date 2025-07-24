Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.15, but opened at $218.00. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 12.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

