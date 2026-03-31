Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.9390. 468,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,541,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Further Reading

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