Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.18. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2,191,304 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company's stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

