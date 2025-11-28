Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K's stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.8470, with a volume of 547836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

