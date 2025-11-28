Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC has been assigned a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kinross Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.38.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of K traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.97 and a twelve month high of C$39.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.42.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

