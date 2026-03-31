Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.78 and traded as high as C$41.17. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$39.83, with a volume of 2,863,318 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

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Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.78.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 33.95%.The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

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