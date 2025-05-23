Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 21.9% increase from Kion Group's previous dividend of $0.12.

KIGRY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Kion Group has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.78.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIGRY. Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

