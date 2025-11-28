Free Trial
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Kion Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kion Group hit a new 52-week high of $18.5740 in mid-day trading (prior close $17.85), with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $17.01 and $15.39 respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive with a consensus Buy (two Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold); Deutsche Bank reissued a buy while DZ Bank recently downgraded to hold.
  • Latest quarter showed revenue of $3.16 billion vs. estimates of $2.94 billion and EPS of $0.25; the company has a $9.78B market cap, P/E of 38.83, low debt-to-equity (0.16) and a slim net margin (2.08%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.5740 and last traded at $18.5740, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Kion Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

