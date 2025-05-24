Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

