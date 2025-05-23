KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,411,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,393. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm's business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

