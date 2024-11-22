KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Up 1.1% - What's Next?

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.19. 10,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 168,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company's stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

