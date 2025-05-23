Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.99). Approximately 122,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

