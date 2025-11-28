Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $26.47. Knorr-Bremse shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2,048 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KNRRY shares. UBS Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.
Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.
