Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.2 million.

Knowles Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 1,156,417 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,455. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $3,335,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

