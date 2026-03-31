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Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 8.3% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Kodiak Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.3% on Tuesday to about $36.45 (intraday high $36.89) on lighter-than-average volume — ~338,742 shares traded vs. a 992,208 average.
  • Analysts have been lifting targets recently (HC Wainwright to $58, UBS to $80), the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (five Buys, two Holds, one Sell) and a consensus target of $35.43.
  • Kodiak is a clinical-stage biopharma focused on retinal diseases; its lead candidate is the anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate KSI-301, the company has a market cap of about $2.08B and institutional ownership around 89%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.4540. Approximately 338,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 992,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $11,719,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company's proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak's research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak's pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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