Kohl's (KSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Kohl's to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Kohl's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $0.10-$0.60 EPS.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl's to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl's Stock Down 5.9%

KSS stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61. Kohl's has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl's from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl's from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kohl's by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company's stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Kohl's during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl's during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

