Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 1,262,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,755,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl's from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Kohl's Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl's had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl's Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl's by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

