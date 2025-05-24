Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kohl's from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl's from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kohl's from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.61.

Kohl's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. Kohl's has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl's by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

