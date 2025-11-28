Free Trial
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Down 3.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Koninklijke KPN logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares slid 3.4% to $4.48 on Friday with volume down about 75% (4,292 shares), and Zacks Research downgraded KPN to a strong sell while the consensus on MarketBeat remains a Hold.
  • KPN missed quarterly EPS expectations ($0.07 vs. $0.08) and shows relatively high leverage and weak liquidity with a debt-to-equity of 1.82 and current ratio of 0.72, while analysts forecast full-year EPS of 0.26 and the stock trades at a PE of 20.36.
Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 4,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of "Hold".

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

