Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 129.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,937 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,148 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

