Kraken Robotics FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Cormark

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics' current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

PNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Kraken Robotics to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

CVE:PNG opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

