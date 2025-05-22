Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 343.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $63,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,172,871.68. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,207. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

