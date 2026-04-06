Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $67.31, but opened at $71.13. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $72.25, with a volume of 1,052,600 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.28.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 191,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $17,306,585.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,117 shares in the company, valued at $62,032,922.76. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,372.74. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,699 shares of company stock worth $36,696,613. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,048,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,013,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,514 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here