K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Up 4% - Here's What Happened

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts: Sign Up

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.0%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:SDF Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €11.54 and last traded at €11.49. 1,514,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is €11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider K+S Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and K+S Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here