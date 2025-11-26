Free Trial
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Up 4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 4% to €11.49 (intraday high €11.54) on Wednesday, with 1,514,572 shares traded—about 40% above the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and trades at a high valuation (P/E 77.57, PEG 9.50); the 50‑day moving average (€11.48) is below the 200‑day average (€13.35), indicating recent underperformance.
  • K+S is a global supplier of mineral products and fertilizers, offering potassium chloride, specialty fertilizers and water‑soluble products for agricultural, industrial and consumer markets.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €11.54 and last traded at €11.49. 1,514,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.05.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is €11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

