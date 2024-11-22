Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 26053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Kubota Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

