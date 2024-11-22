Free Trial
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 23, 2024
Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 26053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The company's 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

