Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 187,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,182,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Get Kura Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kura Oncology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $493.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kura Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kura Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Kura Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here