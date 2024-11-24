Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD - Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.41% of Kyndryl worth $74,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Kyndryl stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

