Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. Kyndryl's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company's stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

