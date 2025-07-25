Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.00.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.57. The company had a trading volume of 200,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. Labcorp has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,879.84. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

