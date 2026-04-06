Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $221.56 and last traded at $220.65. Approximately 4,021,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,772,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.54.

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Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.77. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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