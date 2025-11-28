Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 to GBX 440 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 760 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 475 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 646.

Get Land Securities Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LAND remained flat at GBX 605 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,573. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 490.20 and a one year high of GBX 652.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 597.17.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Land Securities Group will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baroness Casey purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £3,075. Insiders have purchased 655 shares of company stock worth $397,676 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Land Securities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Land Securities Group wasn't on the list.

While Land Securities Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here