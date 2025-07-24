Landmark Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.8%

LARK stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.22. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Landmark Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,232,150.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,410,283.16. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $1,321,347 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company's stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

