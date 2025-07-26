Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Issues Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $31.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Landmark Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $27,296.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,178.40. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,347. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

