Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7%

Landstar System stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,287. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Landstar System's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 38.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

