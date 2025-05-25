Large Cap Stocks To Research - May 25th

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms tend to have stable earnings histories, diversified operations and broad investor followings, their stocks generally exhibit lower volatility than smaller-cap peers. Investors often view large-caps as a core, relatively conservative component of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.24. 58,324,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,363,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.00. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

