Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

