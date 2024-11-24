Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,734 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $493.08 and its 200 day moving average is $476.93. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

