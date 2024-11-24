Larson Financial Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,489,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,056,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 3,088 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $908.81.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $964.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $582.83 and a fifty-two week high of $976.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $901.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $427.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

