Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,755 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $602,819,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $222.97 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

