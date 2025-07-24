Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the casino operator's stock. Macquarie's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock's current price.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.50.

LVS traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,294,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,824. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

