Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 1,474 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,680. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

