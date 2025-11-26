Laura Alber Sells 17,839 Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $3,184,439.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,088 shares in the company, valued at $153,355,798.88. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27.

On Monday, September 15th, Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 968,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,113. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here