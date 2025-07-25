Laurence Fink Sells 12,054 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 516,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,644. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,024.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

