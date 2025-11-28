Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Laurentian Bank of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Laurentian Bank's stock hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$34.13 (last C$34.06) on volume of 224,008 shares versus a prior close of C$33.50.
  • Analysts have nudged up price targets but the consensus remains a "Reduce" rating with an average target of C$30.71; four analysts rate the stock Hold and three rate it Sell.
  • The bank pays a quarterly dividend of $0.47 (annualized $1.88) for a 5.5% yield
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.13 and last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 224008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of C$30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Laurentian Bank of Canada Right Now?

Before you consider Laurentian Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laurentian Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Out of 18,347 Cryptocurrencies... This is the ONLY One
Out of 18,347 Cryptocurrencies... This is the ONLY One
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines