Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.14. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

