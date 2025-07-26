Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Get Law Debenture alerts: Sign Up

Law Debenture ( LON:LWDB Get Free Report ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 20.15 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Shares of LWDB opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.52) on Friday. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 737.17 ($9.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($13.76). The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 980.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 922.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

