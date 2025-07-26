Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Lazard, Inc. NYSE: LAZ. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Lazard stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Get Lazard alerts: Sign Up

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $54.86 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Lazard's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lazard's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lazard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lazard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lazard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lazard wasn't on the list.

While Lazard currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here