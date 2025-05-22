LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,446 shares of the bank's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the bank's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,803 shares of the bank's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

