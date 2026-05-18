Leerink Partners Reiterates "Market Perform" Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $641.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, down from their prior target price of $792.00. Leerink Partners' target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.20% from the company's previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $818.52.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.69 and a 200 day moving average of $746.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Manage LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 305.8% in the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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