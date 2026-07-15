Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295.90 and last traded at GBX 292.38, with a volume of 335710219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 251.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 59.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £2,355.43. Also, insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, with a total value of £10,570.21. Insiders have bought 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,299,198 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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